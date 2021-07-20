Cynde Marie Moore Schiller
Cynde Marie Moore Schiller, age 65, formerly of Richwood, Texas, passed away on Tuesday, July 13, 2021, in Magnolia, Texas.
Updated: July 20, 2021 @ 5:48 am
