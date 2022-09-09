Jimmie West, 66, of Angleton, peacefully departed this life on Tuesday, September 6, 2022, at his residence surrounded by his family.
Visitation will be held Friday, September 9, 2022, from 2:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. at Gardner’s Funeral Home 507 W. Orange St., Angleton, Texas. A Celebration of his Life will take place on Saturday, September 10, 2022, at 1:00 p.m., at Community Of Love United Methodist Church 425 N. Hancock, Angleton, Texas, with Reverend Gregory McCrimmon/Officiating/Eulogist.
On January 13, 1956, Jimmie was born to Lester and Pearline West, in Galveston, Texas. Jimmie accepted Christ at a young age and joined St. Joseph United Methodist Church (Community of Love United Methodist Church), under the leadership of Rev. Tim Stewart. He was a faithful active member until his health failed him. He attended Marshall Elementary and Angleton Independent School District. Jimmie wore many hats throughout his life. A son, a father, grandfather, plumber, roofer, ditch digger, grave digger, groundkeeper, pipe fixer, and gardener.
Jimmie leaves to cherish his memories his mother, Pearline W. Alford; his children, Cassandra Campbell, Tiffani West, Sierra West, and Joshawa West; his grandchildren, Da’Qwon, Campbell, Cassandra Campbell, DaVion West, Rayanna West, Amiya George, Desmond George, Jr. Dominic Oguagha III, Kenyon Fields, Jaysen Johnson, Amariah Evans, Joshawa West, Mykenzie West, Aaron West and Qin’Savion Ross; his siblings, Lester West, Jr., Jeffery West, Allen West, Leon West, Timmie West, Brenda West, and John Sealy West.
Final and Most Sacred Arrangements Entrusted To: Gardner’s Funeral Home in Angleton, Texas (979) 849-6379. Online condolences may be sent to the family at gardnerfuneralhome.net.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.