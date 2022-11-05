His Master said to him, ‘Well done, my good and faithful servant.’ Matt 25:21
Funeral services for Edward John Rosser, Jr., age 77, of Lake Jackson, Texas , were held at 10:00 a.m. on Thursday, November 3, 2022, at Saint Michael the Archangel Catholic Church (100 Oak Drive South, Lake Jackson, 77566) with Rev. Dwight Canizares officiating. Rev. Msgr. Leo Wleczyk delivered the eulogy. Public viewing took place at 10:00 a.m. before the 10:30 a.m. Rosary, and Mass began at 11:00 a.m. A meal was served following service in the Msgr. Leo Hall.
Biography: John was born January 24, 1945 , in San Antonio, Texas , and graduated from the University of Houston with a Bachelor of Science degree in Chemical Engineering and a Master of Science degree in Chemical Engineering. John and his father would regularly go hunting in the Texas hill country west of Austin. John retired from Dow Chemical Company and went back to school to obtain a Master of Science degree in Theology from the University of Saint Thomas. John never married or had children but instead dedicated himself to the betterment of his community and church. To assist in his endeavors to improve his community, John became a Master Gardener promoting the planting of flowers to increase the population of butterflies and vegetables to feed the soul. John’s volunteer service to the church held no bounds as he had become a rock upon which they could lean.
John was preceded by his mother, Marymarie Elizabeth (Sperling) Rosser (1982); father, Edward John Rosser, Sr. (1993); and stepmother , Eunice Mary (Fields) Rosser (1991).
Pallbearers were Kirk Calhoun, James Carrasco, Doug Gipson, Xavier Sendejo, David Koranek and Aaron Ware.
In lieu of flowers, please consider making a memorial donation to Our Lady Queen of Peace Catholic School - The Sister Antoinette Endowment Fund, 1600 Hwy 2004, Richwood, Texas , 77531. For more information, call 979-265-3909.
