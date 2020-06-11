Clara Tims “Sister” “Cat”
Funeral services for Clara Tims, 75, of Brazoria will be Saturday, June 13, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at Greater St. Paul Missionary Baptist Church in Brazoria. Burial will follow at Fields Paradise Cemetery in Brazoria, Texas.
Visitation will be Friday, June 12, 2019 from 5:00 p.m. - 7 :00 p.m. at Dixon Funeral Home in Brazoria. A viewing will be at the church on Saturday, June 13, 2020 from 10:00 a.m. until service time.
