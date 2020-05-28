Blanch Branch
Blanch Branch , 89, of Angleton, Texas passed away Tuesday, May 26, 2020 at Pearland Medical Center in Pearland, Texas surrounded by her loving family.
Funeral services are pending with Gardner Funeral Home in Angleton, Texas. gardnerfuneral home.net (979) 849-6379.
