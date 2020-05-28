Clarence Gee
Funeral services for Clarence Gee, 76, of Brazoria are pending with Dixon Funeral Home of Brazoria.
He passed away on Wednesday, May 27, 2020 at his residence.
Updated: May 28, 2020 @ 4:57 am
