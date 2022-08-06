Marin Waukesha Hare was very good and he cared about his family.
He was born March 11, 1976. He is the third child and the first son of Dr. Marvin Wayne Hare and Sammie Stovall Hare. He was handsome. He was happy. He was a bright-eyed child. He was always willing to help. He cared about others when he was not well himself. He was a sweetheart his whole life.
He grew up in Richwood, Texas. He played football at Clute Intermediate. He liked to play golf and chess.
His first job, at 15 years old, was at Sonic, in Clute, and later worked at Ryan’s Steakhouse Buffet in Lake Jackson.
He was very smart. He was smart in reading and very smart in math. At a young age his IQ was tested and retested by The University of Houston. The score results were an IQ of 172 and 176.
He graduated early from Brazoswood High School. He went to Brazosport College for Accounting. He had a Lawn Service called 3-Blades. He had a professional Troy-Built Mower. Brother Cody said he was good at his business.
Twenty-five years ago, Marin decided to get on a train box-car by himself. He did not know the mistake he was making. The train travelled three days non-stop. He thought he was going to die on that train. When it stopped he was in the California area. He said no one would give him a job. He learned of a men’s sheltered stayed there. He got a job. He called home. He stayed there for a few months before he said yes to us sending him a bus ticket home.
He has two brothers, Cody Hopalong Hare, of San Antonio, Texas, and Jacob Elijah Hare; five sisters, Samantha, Amanda, Emily, Rachel, and Sammie Jo; five nephews, Bradley, Shane, Dylan, C.J., and Josiah; and five nieces, Ava, Katie, Charlotte, Caelyn, and Kayla; two aunts, Aunt Brenda and Aunt Kay of Mississippi.
He was baptized at seven years old by Dr. Jack Lord. He passed away July 11, 2022, at his home near Missouri City. He was buried at the Angleton Cemetery on July 22, 2022.
Marin is loved and missed. He was a sweetheart his whole life.
