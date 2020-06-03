David Westbrook
December 8, 1962 –
May 31, 2020
David Westbrook, 57, beloved husband and father, was called to his eternal resting place on May 31, 2020. He entered this world on December 8, 1962 in Wharton, Texas, born to Robert and Lira Westbrook.
He is survived by his wife, Bobbi; two children, Sydney and Mitchell; mother, Dale; siblings, Dee and Paul; and numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.
A viewing will be held on Friday, June 5, 2020 from 12:00 p.m. until 2:00 p.m., followed by the funeral at 2:00 p.m., at C. T. Baker & Sons Funeral Home in West Columbia.
