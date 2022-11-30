Edwin Ernest Keonitzer, Jr., passed away on November 26, 2022, in Houston. Edwin was born on August 29, 1944, in Houston, to Edwin Keonitzer, Sr. and Anna Mary (Benes) Keonitzer. His life journey took him down many paths, one that led him to the woman that would become his wife, Frances Anne Dinklage. They were wed on January 14, 1966, at St. Christopher Catholic Church in Houston. Later that same year he would be inducted into the United States Army and fought in the Vietnam War. When he returned home Edwin and Frances began to build their life together.
Time spent on the water with a fishing pole in his hand was his passion. His greatest love, however, was his family. The memories made with his children and his grandchildren will be forever treasured.
Edwin was preceded in death by his parents, Edwin Ernest Keonitzer, Sr., Anna Mary (Benes) Keonitzer; and infant son, Charles Henry Keonitzer.
Left to remember him is his wife, Frances Keonitzer of Angleton; daughters, Amy Brown and husband, Tom of Angleton; Lisa Neely and husband, Terry of Angleton; sister, Martha Ann Matkin of Spring; grandchildren, Jordan Brown and Kolby Brown; and numerous other family members and friends.
Visitation will begin at 1:00 p.m. with the Memorial Service following at 2:00 p.m. on Friday, December 2, 2022, at Palms Funeral Home.
