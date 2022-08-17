Nedra-Freeman

Nedra, 74, of Brazoria, succumbed to cancer after a valiant six-year battle. She was a precious, gentle, kind, and loving wife, mother, grandmother, sister, and friend.
Nedra was born to Harold and Betty Hodges in Rolla, Missouri. She grew up in Desloge, Missouri and graduated in 1965 , as Salutatorian of her class. She married the love of her life, Bill Freeman. Nine years later they welcomed their daughter, Rici Michelle. In 1976, they moved to Texas. Nedra joined the staff of First National Bank of Lake Jackson, as secretary to the bank president, H.L. Baker, Jr. For 40 years, she served the bank and considered her coworkers as her second family.
Nedra was preceded in death by her parents; her precious infant granddaughter, Callie Grace Ellis; brother, Richard Hodges; and niece, Daphne Bartle.
Left to cherish Nedra’s memories are her husband of 57 years, Bill Freeman; daughter, Rici (Derek) Ellis; twin sisters, Marolyn (Harry) Wilkes, of Brazoria, Texas, and Carolyn (Roger) Hogan, of Farmington, Missouri. She leaves two loving grandchildren, Baylie (Lane) Pressler, of McKinney, Texas and Wyatt Ellis, of Sweeny, Texas; and many beloved nieces, nephews, and dear friends Mark and Diane Andrews.
Honorary pallbearers will be Wyatt Ellis, Lance Hogan, Clint Wilkes, Lance Andrews, Lucas Andrews, and Adrian Daugherty.
A MemorialService celebrating Nedra’s life will be at 11:00 a.m., Saturday, August 20, 2022, at Faith Baptist Church, 2489 FM 1459 Sweeny, Texas.
