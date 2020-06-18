Coach Alford Lee Bonner
A private Homegoing Celebration for Coach Alford Lee Bonner, 66, of Lake Jackson will be 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, June 20, 2020 at First Baptist Church of Lake Jackson, 401 Yaupon Street, Lake Jackson, Texas 77566 where Brother Chad Alexander is Sr. Pastor and Rev. Anthony Ray Bonner will be the eulogist. Burial will follow at Shiloh Cemetery in Cedar Lane, Texas.
A Public viewing will be held at First Baptist Church of Lake Jackson on Saturday, June 20, 2020 from 9:00 a.m. until 10:45 a.m.
Due to COVID-19 Guidelines mask/face coverings are recommended and Social Distancing will be required. This homegoing celebration will be streamed live and can be watched by logging onto http://www.fbclj.org
The full obituary may read, heartfelt condolences may be left and signing the guest registry may be done by visiting our website at www.violafh.com
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.