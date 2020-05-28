Lois McDearmont
May 12, 1931 –
May 23, 2020
Lois McDearmont, 89, of Angleton, Texas, went to be with her Lord and Savior on Saturday, May 23, 2020. Lois was born on May 12, 1931 in Bay, Arkansas to the late Lesslie and Thelma Cox Campbell.
Lois loved animals, especially cats and would never turn away a stray. She regularly donated to the SPCA to further help animals. In her free time, she enjoyed painting and working in her flowerbeds. She enjoyed traveling to colder climates, always trying to escape the Texas heat. Lois enjoyed her work at the Juvenile Detention Center, describing it as her dream job.
Lois was preceded in death by her parents; sisters, Retha Vaughn and Pliney Moore; and brother, Charles Campbell.
Those left to carry her memory on is her husband, Henry McDearmont; two sons and their wives, Gregory and Donna McDearmont, Gary and Vanessa McDearmont; two granddaughters and their husbands, Sonya and Richard Goolsby, Taylor and Wyatt Galster; grandson and his wife, Gary and Dianeisy McDearmont; one niece and her husband, Linda and Dave Edwards; and two great-grandchildren, Adelynn and Trey Goolsby.
A Gathering to Celebrate the Life of Lois will take place at Restwood Funeral Home on Friday, May 29, at 11:00 a.m., officiated by Gabe Duron. The family will be receiving guest starting at 10:00 a.m. Burial will follow at Angleton Cemetery.
Pallbearers are Gregory McDearmont, Gary McDearmont, Gary Colton McDearmont, and Richard Goolsby Jr.
