William “Ginge” Laza Jr.

William Laza Jr. “Ginge” 74, born July 29, 1948, entered eternal life on Saturday, November 5, 2022, at MD Anderson after a battle with Leukemia.
He leaves behind his three children, Timothy Laza, Melissa Laza (Johnny Martinez) and Dana Smith (Troy Smith); seven grandchildren, Veronica, Delores, Anna and Rachel Laza, Julissa Martinez and Colby and Macy Pretz. He also leaves behind his brother Daniel Laza and sister Claudette Dirzanowski.
Ginge was born in Freeport, Texas, to the late William Laza Sr. and Odette Laza of Lake Jackson, where he grew up and graduated from Brazosport High School in 1967. He was one of five children. He was a wonderful father, brother and son. He served in the U.S. Marines from 1968 to 1974 and fought in the Vietnam War in 1968 to 1969. He was a member of the VFW Post 8576 in Clute.
Ginge lived a happy, adventurous life. He loved traveling to different islands, Jamaica being his favorite, loved scuba diving and cooking for his family and friends at the beach on the weekends.
Ginge was an energetic, hard working guy and knew no stranger. If he looks familiar he probably delivered your mail at one time. He was an employee of the Lake Jackson Postal Service as a letter carrier for most of his career where he worked 26 years and later retired in 2010.
Ginge will be forever missed and remembered for his outgoing, friendly, and happy personality.
Although our hearts are heavy, we will celebrate his life and find comfort that he is in Heaven watching over us.
In lieu of a traditional memorial, Ginge’s wishes to have a Celebration of Life that will be held at Surfside Beach, is pending at this time.
To send messages of sympathy to the family, sign Ginge’s online guestbook, or to share a favorite memory, please visit: www.southhoustonfuneral.com.
Cremation arrangements are entrusted to South Houston Funeral Home 1506 Houston Blvd. Houston, Texas 77587, 713-947-7283.
