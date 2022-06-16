Celebration of life for Renee J. Thompson, 59, of Angleton, will take place, Saturday, June 18, 2022, beginning at 11:00 a.m. at Gardner’s Funeral Home, 507 W. Orange, Angleton, Texas.
She peacefully departed this life on Sunday, June 5, 2022, at UTMB Angleton Hospital, surrounded by her family.
Interment will follow at Providence Baptist Church Cemetery, 1501 County Road 34, Chenango Community.
Renee Thompson was born on February 13, 1963, in Indianapolis, Indiana, to Ira Dean and LaDonna Roundtree.
She professed her faith in Christ at a young age. She graduated from Broad Ripple High School. She went on to work for AT&T and TruGreen Chemlawn. Always being a good and reliable worker. In 2006, she met Theodore Thompson and married him in November 2012. Renee and Theodore moved to Angleton, Texas, in that same year. Renee loved traveling, cooking and trying to make everyone around her comfortable.
She was preceded in death by her parents; and brother, Harley Theodore Williams.
Renee June Thompson leaves to cherish her memory, her loving and devoted husband, Theodore Thompson; sons, Irwin, Dean, Howard, and Dixon; her siblings, Labirta Yarbrough, Diana Roundtree, Ralph Roundtree, and Marsha Wells; her daughter, whom she claimed as her own, Alisha M. Williams; numerous grandchildren; great-grandchildren; nieces; nephews; cousins; and friends.
Final and Most Sacred Arrangements Entrusted to Gardner Funeral Home, 507 W. Orange Street, Angleton, Texas.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at gardnerfuneralhomenet. com.
