Cory Wayne Bayless, 43, lost his life defending his family at their home in Lake Jackson, T e x as , on June 27, 2022. Cory was born on October 23, 1978, in Ponca City, OK , to Dolan and Kathy Bayless.
He moved to Lake Jackson, in 1997, where he met the love of his life Jamie Bertolino. They married on March 27, 2004. Cory owned and operated his own landscaping business for nine years. He then began working as a journeyman electrician for Brazosport Electric in 2009 , and obtained the company in 2021.
Cory was a wonderful family man and loving father. He could always be seen in the stands, dugouts or sidelines cheering on his boys. Cory enjoyed coaching his son’s soccer teams and Little League Baseball teams. Cory enjoyed making improvements to his home and just completed a porch addition. He was always willing to help his friends with their projects as well. In the evenings after work or on the weekends, one could find Cory riding his motorcycle with Jamie or with friends.
Cory was preceded in death by his sister, Kara Bayless; maternal grandparents, Lee and Francis Kirwan; and paternal grandparents, Jay and Ruth Bayless and uncle, Lee Donald Kirwan Jr.
Cory is survived by his wife, Jamie; sons, Jordan Bertolino (Andrea High) and Toby Bayless. He is also survived by two grandsons, Giovanni and JJ Bertolino; his parents, Dolan and Kathy Bayless; brother, and sister-in-law, Brant and Anne Bayless; in- laws, Richard and Vicky Bertolino; sister-in-law, Crystal Cain (Josh) and brother-in-law, Robert Bertolino (Aimee); as well as numerous aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, and cousins.
Visitation will be at Stroud Funeral Home, Clute, T e x as , on Friday, July 8, 2022, from 3 :00 to 6 :00 p.m.
In lieu of flowers, memorial gift for Cory’s sons’ medical needs would be greatly appreciated.
