Rexa Trussell
Beloved mother, friend and Lake Jackson resident, Rexa Trussell, went to be with the Lord on February 17, 2021 after a full and long life.
Rexa was preceded in death by her husband, Bruce Trussell.
She is survived by her son, William “Bill” Trussell and wife, Darlene, of Houston, Texas; daughter, Trudy Wolford and husband, Larry, of Round Rock, Texas; two granddaughters, Stacy Frost, of Austin, Texas, and Ashley Ellis, of Round Rock, Texas; as well as great-grandchildren; and many other family members.
Rexa was a long time member of the First Baptist Church of Lake Jackson.
In lieu of flowers, her family is requesting donations be made in her name to the church.
Rexa will be laid to rest in Lampasas, Texas following a graveside funeral.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.