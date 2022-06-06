November 5, 1926 –
May 31, 2022
Arnold Joe Svoboda, 95, of Damon, went to his heavenly home on Tuesday, May 31, 2022, surrounded by his children. He was born at home in Damon, Texas, on November 5, 1926, to Frank and Agnes Svoboda.
Arnold, a World War II Veteran, served two years including time in Germany. He farmed cotton and some milo and corn throughout his whole life and later with his son as partner. He worked on oil rigs and was an excellent carpenter and painter. He loved searching for fossils and arrowheads and could date the time period of his findings. He loved to watch plants growing in the fields and garden. Arnold loved to visit with family and friends and could talk about all kinds of subject matters. He was a great story-teller. His Bar-B-Que was fabulous and every Sunday his family would gather together for a feast!
His faith in his Creator, Our Savior, the Holy Spirit, and our Blessed Mother never faltered and he and his wife passed that same faith on to their children.
Arnold is survived by his son, Arnold Frank; daughters, Evelyn Boeker (Lee), Eileen Medwedeff (David), Kathleen Lindemann (Tony), Annette Elster, Carolyn Riedel (Randy); grandchildren, Christie Mattos (Luiz), Sharon Boeker (Chase Jennings, fiancé), Paul Boeker, Jacob Elster, Jenna Ferguson (Sean), Ashton and Skyla Riedel; step grandsons, Michael and Zachary Lindemann; great-grandchildren, Emmett and Warren Ferguson; stepgreat-grandson, Zane Lindemann; along with numerous nieces and nephews.
He is preceded in death by his loving wife of 64 years, Tillie Pavlicek Svoboda; parents, Frank and Agnes Volek Svoboda; brother, Henry; and sister, Martha Dvorak; and son-in-law, Glen Elster.
Pallbearers will be his son, Arnold F., sons-in-laws, Lee Boeker, David Medwedeff, Tony Lindemann and Randy Riedel; and grandson, Jacob Elster. Honorary pallbearers will be grandsons, Paul Boeker and Ashton Riedel.
The Visitation is Wednesday, June 8, 2022, from 9:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. with the Rosary starting at 10:30 a.m. at Sts. Cyril and Methodius Catholic Church, 603 Parrott Avenue in Damon. The Funeral Mass will begin at 11:00 a.m. with Rev. Marty Pham officiating followed by the burial at Sts. Cyril and Methodius Catholic Cemetery. A lunch will follow the burial at Sts. Cyril and Methodius Church Hall for family and friends.
Special thanks to the Fairmont Hospice group, especially nurse Lehia, for her professional, compassionate and loving care for our dad. Also, a special thank you to Rev. Marty Pham, Rev. Preston Quintela and Rev. Gerald Goodrum for their prayers and visits in time of need.
Online condolences may be left for the family by visiting our website at www.bakerfuneralhome.net.
