Eva Lostacco
January 6, 1928 –
December 8, 2022
Jo Lostracco of Danbury, Texas, passed away on December 8, 2022, surrounded by her family less than a month shy of her 95th birthday.
Jo was born January 6, 1928, to Alice and Moody Holleman in the Oak Flat community near Laneville, Texas. Jo graduated from Laneville High School in 1945, and moved to the big city of Houston to find a job. In Houston in 1950, she met Ralph Lostracco and they were married on June 14, 1951. Jo and Ralph had three sons and then in 1958, they moved their family to the Lostracco farmstead 7 miles north of Angleton.
In 1974, Jo went to work for the Brazoria County Clerk’s Office on the recommendation of her good friend Lydia Shock. Jo worked in the Clerk’s office until her retirement in 1991. Jo and Ralph were a couple made in heaven. They did everything together. Ralph would grow the vegetables in his garden and then Jo would can them. Ralph would keep up the outside of their house and Jo would keep up the inside. They loved spending time together.
They loved traveling. They took the family on road-trips to Canada and back several times when that wasn’t a thing. After their sons flew the coup they traveled the US including the ultimate road-trip to Alaska. Another memorable trip was flying to Italy to visit the village where Ralph’s father immigrated from.
Jo’s love and commitment for Ralph shown through when she cared for him as his Alzheimer’s disease progressed until his death in June 2009, after 58 years of marriage.
In her later years Jo joined the Angleton Danbury Hospital Auxiliary and had a great time socializing while volunteering. Jo enjoyed quilting and made a quilt for every family member. She also learned to play the dulcimer and enjoyed many hours playing for Ralph. She loved genealogy and generated family trees for both the Holleman and Lostracco families using just a typewriter. Jo was a wonderful cook with her signature meals being fried chicken, Dodger bread and greens, spaghetti meat sauce she learned from Papa Lostracco and meat loaf. But she was famous for her pies especially chocolate and coconut cream.
In addition to her husband, Jo was preceded in death by her parents, her brother, Clarence Holleman; her brother, Ben Holleman; her sister, Martha Miley; and her sister, Eloise Stoeckle.
Jo is survived by her sons, Steve Lostracco and wife, Sharon of Angleton; Mark Lostracco and wife, Angie of Alvin; and Roy LoStracco and wife, Norma of Danbury; Sister-in-law, Mary Ann Hutson and husband, Bill of Tomball; Grandchildren, Stephanie Maxwell of Conroe; Brian Lostracco of Lake Jackson; Kimberly Auzston and husband, David of Shepard; Michelle Ralston and husband, Matt of College Station; and Parker, Tyler and Haley Smith of Danbury; Great-Grandchildren Cali Maxwell, Jacob Auzston, Gage Maxwell, Maren Ralston and Mavery Ralston.
Special thanks to all the staff at K’s Place who made Jo feel at home and gave her excellent and caring support.
Visitation will be held Monday December 12, 2022, at 2:00 p.m. at the Danbury Baptist Church in Danbury, Texas. The Funeral service will follow at 3:00 p.m.
In lieu of flowers please make donations in Jo’s memory to the Danbury Baptist Church, 5615 2nd Street, Danbury, Texas, 77534.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.palmsfuneralhome.com
Arrangements by Palms Funeral Home - Angleton, Texas.
