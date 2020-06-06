James Aubrey May, Jr.
J uly 15, 1942 –
June 1, 2020
J ames “Jim” Aubrey May, Jr., 77, of Lake Jackson, Texas passed away on June 1, 2020. Born on July 15, 1942 to James and June May, Jim spent his entire childhood in Lake Jackson.
He is survived by his loving wife of 51 years, Jane; and siblings, Ione Magsig (Dave), John May (Mimi Valek), and Becky Smith (Terry); children, Alan May (Molly), Chris May (Danielle), and Lisa Hester (Colton); and grandchildren, Grant, Tyler and Elizabeth May and Caden, Evie and Chase Hester; along with his adoring nieces and nephews.
Jim attended college at Texas Christian University from 1960 — 1968 receiving a BS in Chemistry and a Ph.D in Organic Chemistry/Polymers. Returning to Lake Jackson, Jim worked for Dow Chemical from 1966 — 1998 in research and development as a research chemist, manager and eventually a Global R&D Leader for Chelants R&D. Jim won numerous recognitions including the IR100 award. He formed long-lasting friendships at Dow that would last his entire life. He enjoyed taking on challenging projects and collaborating with his colleagues.
Jim loved his family deeply, and thoroughly enjoyed spending time with his children and grandchildren. He shared with them his passion for the outdoors. He lived his retired life by two seasons, lake season and snow ski season. The highlight of lake season was Jim driving the boat and teaching countless family members to water ski. Snow season, which seemed to get longer each year, provided him joy skiing groomed black runs in Aspen, CO with friends and family.
A memorial service for the family will be held in Austin.
Memorials may be made to MD Anderson, St. Jude’s Hospital, or Goodwill.
