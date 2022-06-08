Eura Jean “Jean” Beets
August 16, 1924 –
June 5, 2022
Eura “Jean” Beets, age 97, passed away at Country Village Care in Angleton, Texas, on June 5, 2022.
Known as Jean, she was born on August 16, 1924, in Nocona, Texas, to Marion and Beulah Robertson Weaver. Jean was the fifth and youngest of the couple’s children, and loved to tell the story of how she was born immediately after the family returned to Nocona from New Mexico.
Jean moved to the booming Freeport, Texas, area in the early 1940’s, and was employed there by the Southwestern Bell Telephone Company. As a telephone operator, Jean seemed to know everyone in the early Freeport community. Jean originally made her home in the former city of Velasco, Texas.
In 1950, Jean married Raymond R. Beets, and the couple relocated to Richwood, Texas, in 1954, to a house fronting Oyster Creek, built almost entirely by Raymond, with the aid of his new friend, Harry Brooks. Raymond served for many years as a Richwood city council member.
Since the mid-1950’s, Jean was a faithful member of the First Baptist Church of Clute.
Following Raymond’s death in 1982, Jean was married to Martin Weise. Martin had been a beloved principal of the Danbury Elementary School prior to his retirement.
Jean is survived by her children, Raymond R. Beets, Jr., and Teresa Beets Winter; her grandchildren, Ryan Beets, Randy Beets, Andrew Beets, Aimee Sawyer, Edward Winter, and Suzanne Winter; and her great-grandchildren, Roman Beets and Alice Beets. She is also fondly remembered by her step-daughter, Marcia Filipps, and her step-grandchildren, Jason Filipps and Karen Morales, and her step-great-grandchildren, Montana Filipps, Danica Filipps, and Elaina Morales.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Martin Weise; and by her parents, Marion Weaver and Beulah Eaton; and her siblings, Ruby Boutwell, JD Weaver, Weldon Weaver, and Audra Lee Farquhar. She was also preceded in death by her beloved niece, Dortha Jean “Dotty” Duckworth; as well as her nephews, Paris A. Boutwell, and Terry Farquhar.
Jean was a faithful attendee of both the Weaver and Robertson family reunions held for many years in the Nocona area, enjoying visiting with her immediate family, as well as her many aunts, uncles, cousins and friends. She was the last of her generation in her immediate family.
A private close friends and family burial service will be held at 11:00 a.m., Friday, June 10, 2022, at the Brazoria Cemetery, with Pastor Josh McGee officiating. Jean will be laid to rest next to her beloved Raymond.
A Celebration of Life Service is planned to remember Jean at 11.00 a.m., Saturday, August 13, 2022, celebrating her 98th birthday in heaven, at the First Baptist Church of Clute, also with Pastor Josh McGee officiating. The family welcomes all who knew Jean and/or the members of her extended family that she left behind to attend.
In lieu of flowers, the family is suggesting that memorial contributions be made to Jean’s beloved Retina Research Foundation, 1977 Butler Blvd., Houston, Texas 77030, with online giving at www.retinaresearchfnd.org.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.