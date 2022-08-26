Elva Lee Harris
June 20, 1926 –
August 21, 2022
Elva Lee Harris, age 96, of Freeport, Texas, passed away on August 21, 2022, surrounded by her loving family.
She was born on June 20, 1926, to the late Carrie and George Tillmon and was raised on the family farm in the Pierce’s Chapel community near Jacksonville, Texas. Following graduation from Jacksonville High School, she began her nursing career at Nan Travis Hospital. She met her future husband when he was visiting his father in the hospital. After a brief courtship, they married in a double wedding ceremony with their best friends on December 22, 1946.
Elva Lee was first and foremost a devoted wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother and friend. She had a caregiver’s heart and loved to take care of her family, her friends, and her patients in the hospital. Her career as a Certified Nurse Aid spanned more than 40 years. She worked at Nan Travis Hospital, The Old Freeport Hospital, Brazosport Memorial Hospital and Angleton-Danbury General Hospital. She was well-respected by her colleagues and loved by her patients. Her trademark on the floor of the hospital was that she always wore the traditional white uniform. She retired at age 82 and lived independently until age 90. She enjoyed cooking for her family, vegetable gardening, and working in her flower garden. She attended First Baptist Church in Freeport.
She is preceded in death by her parents, grandparents, sister Mozelle Tillmon, her husband of 44 years Alvis “Buster” Harris, son Ronnie Harris, and grandson Brian Harris.
Elva Lee is survived by her daughter, Sharon Rogers and husband, David “Speedy” Rogers, of Lake Jackson; her great-granddaughter, Abigail Harris, of Houston; and many friends.
Everyone who knew her loved her sweet and caring spirit. She was happiest when she was with her family and will be greatly missed by all those she touched throughout her life.
A visitation will be held at 11:00 a.m. until 1:00 p.m. on Saturday, August 27, 2022, at Lakewood Funeral Chapel in Lake Jackson. Funeral services will be at 1:00 p.m. with Brother Jeff McDonald officiating. Burial will be at Union Grove Cemetery in Jacksonville, Texas on Monday, August 29, 2022 at 10:00 a.m.
The family would like to thank the entire staff at Country Village Care for the special care and support provided.
Memorials may be made to the Union Grove Cemetery Association, 218 Pebble Beach, Jacksonville, Texas 75766.
To leave condolences for the family, visit www.lakewoodfuneralchapel.com.
