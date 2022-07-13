Robert “Bob” Allison
December 7, 1953 –
July 10, 2022
Robert “Bob” Allison, age 68, passed away at St. Joseph’s Hospital on Sunday, July 10, 2022, at 3:33 a.m. in room 333. We remember Bob’s lightheartedness and ability to find humor in any situation regardless gravity. He was a dedicated husband, father, grandfather, and friend and advisor to many. He was unusually tenacious and resilient, a big picture thinker, and able to solve complex problems in work and life. He will be sorely missed by his family and all those who loved him.
Bob was born December 7, 1953, in Alameda, California , to parents William and Dorothy (Rylands) Allison. The second born, he joined sibling William, and became a big brother to Brian, Barry, and Rebecca. Bob was extremely athletic in his early life including training for and winning state championships for track; he also made the varsity football team his freshman through senior year of high school as a starting running back.
Academically, Bob was a lifelong learner. In childhood, he relished astronomy books, reading everything his school library had to offer. Bob earned a BA from Kennedy Western University, and dozens of professional certifications. He was an ordained minister, a leader on church boards, and respected as a top professional in his career.
Bob married Cynthia Annette Smith on September 25, 1977 , in Lake Jackson, Texas, whom he shared two children. He then married Jacqueline Ann Christianson on October 12, 1984, in Clute, Texas , whom he also shared two children. Bob worked tirelessly to create a happy home for his children, providing any opportunities he could for success and eliminating any divides.
Bob began his work life as a pipe fitter, and quickly grew to foreman. He recognized his talent for risk and began to focus on creating a long-term career in safety management. He obtained a wealth of knowledge and expertise in this field. He was a college professor teaching safety management, and was recognized in BLR magazine for excellence in safety management. After retiring from McAffee Inc, Bob became the owner and operator of Mill Street Coffee, and later Multi-Service Computers and Repair. Bob also took on the role of Director of Operations for Flintstone Properties to bond with and encourage growth for his son-in-law Christopher’s company.
He enjoyed gardening, and was a Master Gardener. He also spent time writing, learning computer science, watching movies and TV, analyzing the news, playing racquetball and tennis, camping, reading, fishing, playing guitar, and singing (especially with his wife). Bob had a heart of gold; he volunteered as Chaplain at a nursing home, donated computer services to elderly in the community, and cared for others freely.
Bob weathered many storms in his life, some unimaginable and always found joy. God was his light and pathway to peace. After the loss of his career , in 2009 , due to the recession, Bob picked himself up and became an entrepreneur. When Bob lost his feet due to complications with diabetes, he declared “I am not sad, because joy does not come from my feet!” The essence of Bob was how he overcame these obstacles and found his way forward without bitterness.
Bob is survived by his wife of 37 years, Jacqueline Christianson Allison, Lynden, Washington; children , Robert Allison Jr. and spouse, Kimberly Renee Allison, of Conroe, Texas, Brittany Annette Allison, of Clute ,Texas, David William Allison and spouse, Sydney Anderson Allison, of Dallas, Texas and Dorothy Allison Howard and spouse, Christopher Michael Paul Howard, of West Vancouver, British Columbia; grandchildren, Faith Bell, of Lake Jackson, Texas, Hunter Ray Allison, of Georgia, Isabella Diane McBeth, of Lake Jackson, Texas, Andi Annette Darling, of Clute, Texas, Danielle Elizabeth Darling, of Clute, Texas, Henrik Christopher Howard, of West Vancouver, British Columbia, Viggo Christopher Howard, of West Vancouver, British Columbia, Haley Ann Allison, of Conroe, Texas, Shelby Lynn Collier, of Conroe, Texas, and Jacob Loren Collier, of Conroe, Texas; and pets Trudy (dog) and Elsa (cat). He will be greatly missed by siblings, William John Allison Jr, of Kansas City, Texas, Brian Allison, of Brazoria, Texas, and Rebecca Allison Davlin, of Angleton, Texas; and numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.
The family wishes to thank the staff at St. Joseph’s Hospital for their kindness and care for Bob and his family.
The Memorial service will be Friday, July 15 , 2022, at 11:00 a.m. at Gillies Funeral Home, 202 Front St, Lynden, Washington 98264 followed by a reception at Bob and Jackie’s home.
“Rejoice in the Lord always. I will say it again: Rejoice!” Phil: 4:4
Funeral arrangements are entrusted to Gillies Funeral Home and Cremation Services.
