Elaine Carole Grier, 70, of Cypress, Texas, passed away on Thursday, November 24, 2022, peacefully at her home surrounded by her loving family. She was born March 5, 1952, in Havering-Atte-Bower, England, to Rex George Flatt and Mable “May” Alice Flatt.
She met her husband, Lloyd Grier, in Mumbai, India while performing at the same hotel where Lloyd was staying. They were soon married and went on to have three children, Joshua, Blake and Nolan.
Her greatest passion was singing and making music, which began at a young age. She performed all over the world and won the TV talent show, Opportunity Knocks, in 1977. She went on to write and record her studio album, The Collection, in April 2017. Her focus remained on her family and the Lord, while she also spent time on her hobbies such as reading scripture, spending time in prayer, painting, travelling and photography. She was proud to have gained her US citizenship in 2009, after living in the US for 26 years.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Rex and May Flatt.
She leaves to cherish her memories, husband, Lloyd Grier, Cypress; sons, Joshua Grier, Cypress, Blake Grier (Lindsey), Maineville, Ohio and Nolan Grier (Kaitlin), Katy; sister, Denise Stevenson (David), Essex, England; brother-in-law, Andrew Grier (Laura), Brazoria; sister-in-laws, Denise Warren (Tommy), Angleton and Sharon Grier, Centerville; grandchildren, Riley Elaine Grier and Ellis Arthur Grier and a host of nephews, nieces, other relatives and friends.
Funeral services will be Thursday, December 1, 2022, at 1:00 p.m. at Victory Church, 208 Lazy Lane, Brazoria, Texas, with Pastor Jamie Hill officiating. Burial will follow at Brazoria Cemetery in Brazoria.
Family will receive friends Wednesday, November 30, 2022, at Dixon Funeral Home in Brazoria from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m.
Active pallbearers will be Eddy Stitt, Kevin Sutcliffe, Doug Barr, Charlie McClendon, Alan Lambert and Daniel Smith.
Please visit our website to leave online condolences, light a candle and send floral arrangements or gifts to the family at www.dixonfuneralhome.com
Final arrangements entrusted to Dixon Funeral Home of Brazoria at (979) 798-9113.
