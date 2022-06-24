Hipolito “Don Polo” Martinez Sr., born August 14, 1940 , in Dr. Coss, Nuevo Leon, a life-long resident of Clute, Texas, passed from this life into God’s rest on Wednesday, June 22, 2022, in Clute, Texas.
Don Polo will be remembered as the strong, hardworking man that did what he could to always help his family. Prior to becoming ill, he enjoyed being with family, going out to lunch with friends and watching Novelas (Spanish-soap operas). His cooking was one of a kind, especially his carne guisada and menudo, and no one will ever come close to ever bringing back those delicious flavors. Conversations with him were always followed with learning a life-skill or a lecture that each one of us will always remember and cherish. He will be missed dearly.
Don Polo Martinez is preceded in death by his wife, Maria Elena; daughter Maria Elena Martinez Espinoza; parents and other siblings.
Left to treasure in his memory are his children, Hipolito “Polo” Martinez Jr (Martina), Reynaldo Martinez, Javier Martinez (Eunice), Ricardo Martinez (Monica), Oziel Martinez(Susana), Omar Martinez(Annel) and Maricela Garcia(Oliver); 22 grandchildren; and 22 great grandchildren.
Visitation will be 5:00 to 7:00 p.m., Sunday, June 26, 2022, at Stroud Funeral Home. Funeral mass will be 2:00 p.m., Monday, June 27, 2022, at St Jeromes Catholic Church with burial at Restwood Memorial Park.
The family wishes to express appreciation for the kind actions to his caregiver Remedios Davila.
