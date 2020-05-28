Thomas Lloyd Holt III (Tommie)
April 24, 1934 –
May 22, 2020
Thomas Lloyd Holt III (Tommie), 86, of Lake Jackson, Texas, departed his earthly home on May 22, 2020. Tommie was born to Thomas Lloyd Holt, Jr. and Ruth Elizabeth Moers on April 24, 1934 in Houston, Texas. He attended Milby High School, and then went on to graduate from Texas A&M in 1956. On June 18,1960, in Houston, Texas, he married the beautiful Catherine Lois Gaudin. He accepted a job at Dow Chemical and they moved to Lake Jackson, T exas where they built a life together that revolved around his love for their children (and later their grandchildren) their church, and service to the community.
Tommie’s endless enthusiasm for life led him to volunteer for many organizations: 4-H Adult Leaders; Brazoria County Fair Association, Christ Renews His Parish, Knights of Columbus, RCIA, Brazoria County Master Gardeners and Master Naturalists. His selfless service garnered awards from many of them. He also umpired for both Baseball and Softball, encouraging many young athletes.
He was a member of St. Michaels Catholic Church in Lake Jackson, Greenwood Gun Club, NRA and TSRA.
Tommie loved gardening, making beer and wine, fishing, photography and shooting sports.
When he joined an organization or picked up a hobby, he gave his all and enjoyed it to the fullest. Tommie never met a stranger.
After 35 years as a respected employee of Dow Chemical, he retired to spend the rest of his life surrounded by his loving family and faithful friends.
Tommie is preceded in death by his father, Thomas L Holt Jr; mother, Ruth Elizabeth Moers Holt; and wife, Catherine Lois Gaudin Holt.
He is survived by four children, Pam Hughes, Lee Holt (and wife Rosemary), Kimberly Robbins, and Jackie Moore (and husband Robert); seven grandchildren, Ryan Chehovits, Rita Holt, Samantha Koenning, Matthew Watts, Quade Menard, Leah Moore, and Jacob Moore. He also had six great grandchildren.
Serving as pallbearers are Lee Holt, Robert Moore, Ryan Chehovits, Matthew Watts, Quade Menard, & Jacob Moore.
There was a visitation on Wednesday, May 27, from 6:00 - 8:00 p.m. with a Vigil service at 7:00 p.m. at Dignity Memorial Funeral Home in Clute. The Funeral Mass will be on Thursday, May 28, at 10:30 a.m. at St. Michael’s Catholic Church in Lake Jackson, Officiated by Father Dwight Canizares. St. Michaels requires people in attendance of these services to wear a mask.
In Lieu of Flowers, donations can be made to Society of St. Vincent DePaul at St Michael’s Catholic Church in Lake Jackson.
The family would like to thank Carriage Inn, AMED Community Hospice and Caring Senior Services for the outstanding care that was provided to Tommie. A special heart felt thank you to Helena Banks with Caring Senior Services for going above and beyond, she was an angel when we needed her.
