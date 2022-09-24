Brenda Vela Evans
April 6, 1958 –
September 18, 2022
Our dearest, Brenda Vela Evans was called to join our Heavenly Father on Sunday, September 18, 2022, with her family by her side in Lake Jackson, Texas. She lived a beautiful life, full of grace, beauty, and strength. Brenda Jean was born on April 6, 1958, to the late Fernando and Jane Vela in Freeport, Texas.
Brenda graduated from Brazosport H.S, where she was a competitive softball player and had an artistic flair at everything she did. She later completed an associate degree in Drafting from Brazosport College.
Her smile, laugh and jokes always made you feel good. Seeing her big, beautiful green eyes just mesmerized you. She had a long career at Intermedics as a quality assurance inspector, starting at the Freeport location, then moving with the company to Angleton and working there until her retirement. She was the sweetest most unselfish person you could ever meet and never complained about a thing. Brenda’s adoring husband, Robin Evans, was the love of her life. Their marriage was a spark-filled romance and mutual self-sacrificing love. The two enjoyed cooking together and entertaining guests at their home. Brenda’s greatest love was her family. She was a mother to two sons, Ricardo Obando (Jennifer) and Nickolas Obando. She will be missed especially by her five grandchildren, whom she always made time for: Leeann, Ricardo Jr, Secilia, Darek, and Sage Obando. She was always there to wholeheartedly support in every way.
Left to cherish her memory is her devoted husband of 20 years; her two sons; sisters, Blanca Buras, Pamela Vela, brother, Joseph Vela; and many nieces and nephews.
She was predeceased by her parents ; and sister, Gina Vela.
She was the anchor and confidant to her family She will be greatly missed by everyone who knew her. “To know her was to love her.”
Active Pallbearers are Ricardo Obando Jr., Darek Obando, Justin Vela, Isaiah Buras, T.J Buras, David Luera Jr., Josiah Luera and Aaron Zarate Jr.
Honorary Pallbearers are Joshua Buras, Matthew Buras, Titduas Luera, Jay Eli Zarate, Sage Obando, and Lorenzo Luera.
She will be remembered as a selfless, altruistic wife and mother. She had a quiet strength. Always graceful, until God called her home.
A Viewing will be held at Stroud Funeral on Monday, September 26, 2022, from 5:00 to 8:00 p.m., with a Rosary at 6:00 p.m. A Funeral Mass will be held on Tuesday, September 27, 2022, at St. Mary’s Church, Freeport, at 11:00 a.m., Interment will follow at Gulf Prairie Cemetery, Jones Creek.
