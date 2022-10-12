Alvin Wayne Dixon, 85, of Freeport, Texas, passed away on October 8, 2022.
Wayne was born to Howard Harvey and Hazel McClanahan Dixon on March 12, 1937, in Fair Oaks, Arkansas.
Wayne married Rita LeMaire in Port Isabel, Texas, on July 20, 1956.
He proudly served in the United States Navy from 1956 to 1966, and then transferred to the United States Air Force, where he served until 1976, retiring as an E7 Master Sergeant, a total of 20 years. He then worked for BASF another 24 years as an Instrument Technician.
Wayne built his life around his family, enjoying his off time from both the military and his civilian career, traveling across three continents and many seas, visiting multiple countries along the way. He enjoyed watching movies, reading, and attending too many football and baseball games, and swimming meets to count. Family was important to him as well, and he visited his and Rita’s parents, brothers and sisters, and nieces and nephews often. He was an amazing grandfather and great-grandfather, always willing to spend time with his loved ones.
He is survived by Rita, his wife of 66 years; two brothers and one sister, Carlton Dixon, Denny Dixon and Lenora Schneider; his two sons, Howard Wayne (RexAnn) Dixon, Jimmy (LaJuana) Dixon; his grandchildren, Ashley (Tommy) Davis, Terry (Macey) Nonnemacher, Ahna Hunter, and Anthony Dixon; as well as his great-grandchildren, William and Felicity Davis.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Howard and Hazel; and his sister, Gloria Beauford.
Serving as pallbearers are Howard and Jimmy Dixon, Johnny Gonzales, Justin Hunter, Tommy Davis, Terry Nonnemacher, John Henry, and Jaime Stratton, as well as honorary pallbearer Anthony Dixon.
Visitation for Alvin will be held on Thursday, October 13, 2022, from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m. at Restwood Funeral Home, 1038 W. Plantation Dr., Clute, Texas 77531.
A Celebration of Life will occur Friday, October 14, 2022, at 1:00 p.m. at Restwood Funeral Home.
