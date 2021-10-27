Charles-Mathis

Richwood, TX (77531)

Today

Thunderstorms, some strong in the morning, then skies turning partly cloudy late. Damaging winds, large hail and possibly a tornado with some storms. High 81F. Winds WSW at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 100%..

Tonight

Clear. Low 56F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph.