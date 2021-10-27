Charles Mathis
Funeral services for Charles Mathis, 69, of Sweeny, will be Friday, October 29, 2021 at 10:00 a.m. at Greater Mount Zion Church in Brazoria. Burial will be on Tuesday, November 2, 2021 at Abernathy Cemetery, in Abernathy, Texas.
Updated: October 27, 2021 @ 2:20 am
Charles Mathis
Funeral services for Charles Mathis, 69, of Sweeny, will be Friday, October 29, 2021 at 10:00 a.m. at Greater Mount Zion Church in Brazoria. Burial will be on Tuesday, November 2, 2021 at Abernathy Cemetery, in Abernathy, Texas.
