Richard Eugene “Ned” Hall

Richard Eugene Hall, 81, of Bailey’s Prairie, peacefully departed this life on Tuesday, November 15, 2022 , at his home.
Visitation will be on Monday, November 21, 2022 , from 2:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. at Gardner’s Funeral Home, 507 W. Orange St., Angleton, Texas. A Celebration of his Life will take place on Tuesday, November 22, 2022 , at 11:00 a.m. at Mt. Pisgah Baptist Church, 29170 County Road 610, Angleton, Texas , Rev. Joseph Mayes, Eulogist. Interment will follow at Paradise Cemetery in West Columbia, Texas.
On October 24, 1941 , Richard Eugene Hall was born to L. C. and Isabell Hall in Bailey’s Prairie, Texas. He attended public school in Angleton. He graduated from the Marshall High School where he played football. He briefly attended Bishop College until a knee injury. He gave his life to Christ as a child at the Burrell Chapel Baptist Church; he later joined the Mt. Pisgah Baptist Church in 1996 , where he attended faithfully until his untimely death. Ned worked several plant jobs and retired from Brazoria County Precinct 4 after 10 years of service. He was united in marriage to Linda Monroe on February 19, 2001.
He is preceded in death by his parents, L. C. and Isabell Hall; his brothers, L. C. Hall Jr., and Jones Henry Hall; his sisters, Ruth Marie Sasser and Betty Louise Hall; and stepson, Darion Monroe.
Ned leaves to cherish his memory wife, Linda Monroe Hall; sons, Everett Hall, of Angleton, Stacy Hall Sr. (Kelly), of Angleton, Stanley Johnson (Verdell), of Angleton, and Kenneth Johnson, of Angleton, William Monroe, of Angleton; his brother, Peter Hall, of Houston; his sister, Julia Mae Hall, of Angleton; niece, Gwendolyn Diane Thomas (raised as a sister); grandchildren, Stacy Hall Jr., Lorenzo Hall, Breann Rhodes, Evette Hall, Darian Monroe, Duquan Monroe, Try’zae Monroe, Tyjae Monroe; devoted nephew, Jason Thomas; devoted niece, Trina Thomas; the Monroe family; and a host of other nieces, nephews, family and friends.
Final and Most Sacred Arrangements Entrusted To: Gardner’s Funeral Home in Angleton, Texas. (979) 849-6379.
