Kingdon Glenn Browning
March 15, 1933 –
November 13, 2022
Kingdon Glenn Browning, 89, of Lake Jackson, Texas, passed away on November 13, 2022. Glenn was born on March 15, 1933, in Waco, Texas, to the late Kingdon and Cecil Browning of Richwood, Texas, whom Glenn adored and admired as wonderful, loving parents. Glenn was married to the love of his life, Marilyn Browning, with whom he recently celebrated a 70th wedding anniversary.
Glenn worked for Dow Chemical Co. over 40 years as a Journeyman Machinist after serving in the Army during the Korean War, where he was the Helicopter Crew Chief to General Isaac D. White, Commander of the Fourth United States Army in San Antonio, Texas. He had a passion for aviation that endured throughout his life, earning a pilot license. He was a member of the Greenwood Gun Club and American Legion. In his retirement, Glenn was an avid reader and a talented craftsman. With a sharp attention to detail and historical accuracy, he designed and built many model planes, ships, miniature cannons, and hope chests for his family. He and his bride traveled the world to places as far away as the Baltic Sea, the Mediterranean, Hawaii, North America as far as Alaska, Caribbean Islands, Central America, Scandinavia, and Europe, but his favorite places to be were at home, in his shop, and with family.
Glenn is preceded in death by his parents, Kingdon Browning and Cecil Rhodes Browning.
Left to treasure an abundance of memories are his loving wife, Marilyn Browning; his five children, Debra Marinelli, David Browning and wife Rita, Chris Browning and wife Lisa, Scott Browning and wife Rachel, and Karyn Suggs and husband David; his brother Harvey Browning and wife Glenda; his twelve grandchildren, Erin Blank and husband Matt, Brad Browning and wife Michelle, Paige Edwards, Shane Browning, Jarrett Browning and wife Carina, Anicia Browning, Hali Tajchman and husband Eric, Cody Browning and wife Kari, Justin Browning and wife Mercedes, Tyler Suggs, Victoria Suggs, and Felecia Villarreal and husband Joseph Narvaez; 10 great-grandchildren; and many other family and friends.
A Celebration of Glenn’s Life will take place at Dignity Memorial – Restwood Funeral Home in Clute, Texas, on Saturday, November 19, 2022, at 11 a.m., officiated by Brad Dawson. Visitation will be held from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. prior to the service.
Pallbearers will be Brad Browning, Jarrett Browning, Cody Browning, Tyler Suggs, Jackson Blank, and Logan Blank. Honorary Pallbearers will be David Browning, Chris Browning, Scott Browning, David Suggs, Justin Browning, Shane Browning, Matt Blank, and Fred Drennan.
