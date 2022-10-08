Marvin Bryan Reneau
January 22, 1939 –
September 23, 2022
Beloved husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather and superhero, Marvin Bryan Reneau, COL, USA (retired), age 83, passed away on Friday, September 23, 2022, in San Antonio, Texas. He was born on January 22, 1939, in Wharton, Texas to Bessie Berry Petrash and Marvin Cecil Reneau both deceased.
Growing up during World War II and the Korean War, Marvin, the son of a modest barber, endured many personal hardships that gave him a tenacious persistence, and a belief that love will always find a way. At age 15, Marvin met the love of his life Doris, age 14, while both were working in concessions at the local drive-in theater. Sending notes to Doris in bags of popcorn, Marvin’s persistence melted her heart like the butter on the bags of popcorn they were serving. Placing their love first and sacrificing everything for true love, Marvin and Doris dropped out of high school right before his senior year and were married on January 2, 1957. The newlyweds worked to attain their GEDs, while Marvin took on numerous odd jobs such as scraping bird droppings off water towers to support their growing family while just scraping by themselves. Marvin’s persistence for love of family and country led him to enlist as a private in the Texas Army National Guard when he was 16. He later earned a commission as a Second Lieutenant and transferred to the Active Duty Army. Following his promotion to Captain, Marvin was deployed to Vietnam where he served first as an instructor/advisor attached to the South Vietnamese 25th Infantry Division and then as the U.S. 2/34th Armor Company Commander during the Tet Offensive in 1968. While in Vietnam, Marvin was wounded twice earning him two purple hearts along with; the Bronze Star; the Air Medal for exceptional bravery and valor; and later the Legion of Merit just to name a few. During Marvin’s Army career, he earned a BA in Business, a MA in Business Management and an Honorary PhD. After Marvin’s retirement as a Colonel in the U.S. Army, he served as an adjunct professor of Business at the University of the Incarnate Word and continued to work for the Army in a Civilian capacity for 22 years, retiring at Fort Sam Houston. Marvin’s love and persistence led this High School drop-out to marry his true love while working in back breaking jobs, to becoming an Army Officer, war hero, college professor and civil servant. He always approached life with passion and a genuine concern for others. Marvin, as a leader, coach, husband, father and grandpa influenced the lives of not only his family but many generations of people with whom he worked and served with.
Marvin’s greatest success however lies in his choice to sacrifice all for love and as a result, he is survived in death by his wife of 64 years, Doris Faye Reneau; son, Terran Reneau and wife, Michelle; grandchildren, Bryan, Rachel and husband, Trager, Sarah, Abigail, Benjamin, and Madeleine; son, Kevin Reneau and wife, Janette; grandchildren, Matthew, Alexander and wife, Mairin, Isabel and husband, Jonathan, Leslie and husband, Jose; great-grandchildren, Lily, Nathan, Jalyssa, Katelyn, and Jayleen; daughter,Shannon Manuszewski and husband, Donald; grandchildren, Micky and wife, Magen, Molly and husband, Carlos and Amelia.
Marvin was preceded in death by sister, Ruby Del Sanders.
The family will receive friends from 6:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. on Wednesday, October 12, 2022, at Porter Loring Mortuary North. Funeral Services will be Thursday, October 13, 2022, at 9:00 a.m. at Porter Loring Mortuary North, 2102 North Loop 1604 East. Interment with Military Honors will follow in Fort Sam Houston National Cemetery.
Arrangements with Porter Loring Mortuary North, 2102 North Loop 1604 East, San Antonio, Texas 78232. (210) 495-8221.
