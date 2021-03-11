Donald-Cowley

Donald A.D. Cowley

A Celebration of Life Service will be held for Donald A.D. Cowley, 82 , of Clute, Texas on Saturday, March 13th at 3:00 p.m. at the Clute Event Center at 100 Parkview Drive, Clute, Texas.

