Barbara Tiller
April 8, 1941 –
February 12, 2021
Barbara Tiller, 79, from Lake Jackson passed away peacefully with her children and loving sister by her side.
Barbara was born on April 8th, 1941 outside of Yoakum, in the small town of Concrete to the parents of Edmund and Anna Mae Friedel. She attended St. Joseph Catholic School and went on to attend Baldwin Business College. After graduating college, she worked at Textan in Yoakum. In 1961, Barbara married the love of her life — Joe Tiller at St Joseph Catholic Church in Yoakum, Texas. They moved to the Brazosport area and settled in Lake Jackson, where they raised five children, Theresa Hegele (Richard), Anna Bollich (Kent), Joe Tiller Jr. (Norma), Shannon Barnes (Troy), and Tina Anguiano (Andy) and enjoyed watching their 10 grandchildren and 15 great-grandchildren grow up. Although she was a mother of five children, she was also a mom to more than one could count.
Coming from a family who loved to farm, it was instilled in her to pass that love on. She spent her time cooking, sewing, reading, and gardening, but her favorite thing to do was to seize the moment and visit with those around her.
Barbara is preceded in death by her husband, Joe; brother, Johnny Friedel; sister, Olga Mae Zinke; and parents, Edumund and Anna Mae Friedel.
Barbara is survived by her sister Rosemary Mraz; her five children; grandchildren; and great grandchildren.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be given to St. Vincent de Paul, 201 N. Lazy Ln., Clute, Texas. 77531 (979-265-5179)/ or St. Joseph’s Catholic School, 310 Orth St., Yoakum, Texas. 77995 (361-293-9000).
Due to the current pandemic the family will hold a private family ceremony at St. Jerome Catholic Church.
Final arrangements by the Turner Family at the Lakewood Funeral Chapel, (979) 297-6564.
Online condolences may be made to the family at www.lakewoodfuneralchapel.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.