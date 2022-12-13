Stacy Elaine Cavness was a caring mother, grandmother, sister, daughter, aunt, and friend. She was called home unexpectedly on December 9, 2022, at the age of 59.
Stacy was born February 17, 1963, in Carlsbad, New Mexico, to Wallace and Vera Lauing. She and her siblings , Becky Meinen, Jack Lauing, and Robin Bluejacket eventually moved to Lake Jackson, Texas. Stacy graduated from Brazoswood High School and soon married and had three children, Beth, Annie, and Cody or as it often came out B-An-E-Cody. We all answered even though we were not exactly sure who she was talking to.
Stacy was always willing to lend a supportive ear and a helping hand to anyone in need. She was so very proud of all her grandkids. She loved spending time with her family, especially her sisters and best friends Becky and Robin. Stacy also loved to spoil her fur baby, Emma Sue.
She is preceded in death by her son Cody Prewitt, mother Vera Lauing, and sister Becky Meinen.
She is survived by her daughter,Annie Sralla, daughter,Beth Chapa and husband,Jason;grandchildren,Alexis, Aiden, Ava, Corbin, Hazel, Katelyn, and Jase;her father,Wally Lauing;her sister,Robin Bluejacket and husband,J;brother,Jack Lauing and wife,Kathy;numerous nieces and nephews.
There will be a Visitation on Wednesday, December 14, 2022, at 5:00 p.m. with a Service to follow at 6:00 p.m. at Stroud Funeral Home.
