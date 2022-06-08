Jonathan Scott Enderle
October 12, 1978 –
September 11, 2021
Jonathan Scott Enderle, 42, of Havertow, Pennsylvania, passed away September 11, 2021. Scott was born October 12, 1978, to Catherine Blakeman Enderle and Wayne Alan Enderle at Fort Belvoir, Virgina. He grew up in Lake Jackson, Texas, and attended college at Texas A&M. Initially planning to major in Engineering, he graduated with a BA in English in 2001. In 2003, he began a Master’s program in English at the University of Pennsylvania, where he met his future wife , Rachael Loxley Nichols. He enrolled in the PhD program at the University of Pennsylvania in 2004, and graduated in 2011, having written a dissertation on eighteenth-century British literature and copyright law. Scott worked as a visiting assistant professor in the English department at Skidmore College from 2011 to 2015.
A man of many intellectual gifts, Scott taught himself computer science and in 2015, he accepted a position as the Digital Humanities Librarian at the University of Pennsylvania. He continued to teach, both informally mentoring students and formally running classes in the digital humanities, until his passing.
In the spring of 2017, he became a father when his beloved son James Andrew Hart Enderle was born. His cancer diagnosis in August 2020, was a terrible blow, one that promised to cut short his ambitions in his professional and personal lives. His biggest regret in dying was leaving his much adored son, James Andrew Hart Enderle. Singing together, laughing about words, building “monster houses,” exploring the natural world, constructing inventions...these were the physical manifestations of a bond no illness could end or interrupt. Scott’s steadfast love for others, his curiosity, his self-effacing humor, his originality, and his calm optimism will not be forgotten by those who knew and loved him.
He is survived by his wife, Rachael; his son, James; his parents, Cathy and Wayne; his sister, Laura Enderle; his grandparents, Betty and H.W. Enderle; his in-laws, Loxley and Andrew Nichols; his brother-in-law, Alex Nichols; his sister-in-law, Marden Nichols and her husband, Sam Charap; his nieces, Octavia and Celia Charap; his best friend Gabriel Teague; and many treasured aunts, uncles, cousins, colleagues, and friends.
A funeral service will be held at 11:00 a.m. Saturday June 11, 2022 at The Episcopal Academy Class of 1944 Chapel 1785 Bishop White Drive, Newtown Square, PA 19073
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to Broad Street Ministry, a charity that serves the vulnerable in the city that Scott adored and where he spent so many of his happiest moments. Broad Street Ministry P.O. Box 22656 Philadelphia, PA 19110. https://www. broadstreetministry.org/.
