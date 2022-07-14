Morris “Luke” Smith, Jr.

Morris Smith, 93, of Rosharon, peacefully departed this life on Sunday Morning, July 10, 2022, at his residence surrounded by his family. Morris was born February 19, 1929, to Morris Smith, Sr., and Sarah Banks Smith, in Rosharon, Texas.
He confessed Christ as his Lord and Savior at an early age, and became a faithful member of Bethelder Baptist Church under the leadership of Reverend Palmer. He attended China Grove Elementary School. Morris met, fell in love and on February 21, 1952, married Ruthie Godley Smith.
He was preceded in death by his loving parents, Morris and Sarah; loyal siblings, Alana Smith, J.C. Smith, A.C. Smith, Jack Smith, Lee Smith; Lena, Jessie Lee, Mommie, Helen; grandson, Terrence Franklin ; and devoted wife , Ruth.
Morris “Luke” leaves to cherish his seven angels (daughters), Dorothy Willis, Diann Jackson, Evelyn Prejean, Gladys Mitchell, Audrey Franklin, Ella Eason, and Sharon Ervin; this also includes20grandchildren, 30 great-grandchildren; three great-great grandchildren; and a host of nieces, nephews,relatives and friends .
Visitation will be held Friday, July 15, 2022, from 2:00 until 7:00 p.m. at Gardner’s Funeral Home 507 W. Orange St., Angleton, Texas.
A Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday, July 16, 2022, at 11:00 a.m. at Bethelder Missionary Baptist Church, 6103 W. FM 1462, Rosharon, Texas; Reverend O. Palmer will deliver the Eulogy.
Interment will follow at Knights and Daughters Cemetery, Rosharon, Texas.
Final and Most Sacred Arrangements Entrusted to Gardner Funeral Home, 507 W. Orange Street, Angleton, Texas. Online condolences may be sent to the family at gardnerfuneralhome.net.
