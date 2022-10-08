Joyce Yvonne Gore Stewart, 84, of Brazoria, Texas, passed away Wednesday, October 5, 2022, surrounded by her large family in her home.
Joyce was born August 16, 1938, in DeFuniak Springs, Florida, to Thomas Clarence and Thelma Grace Gore. On June 14, 1957, she married her true love, Vernon Ray Stewart. They built together an enormous family that can withstand all trials and tribulations. Although the blood family is of great numbers it’s the friendships and communities that made her an awe-inspiring lady. She was “Mawmaw” to more than just her own grandchildren but also all the kids in the day care and the schools of Brazoria, Texas.
She was survived by her son, Dwain Stewart and wife, Tina; her daughter, Donna Fink and husband, James; her daughter, Alesia Stewart; and her, daughter Brenda Stewart. Along with 20 grandchildren, 23 great grandchildren and 3 great great-grandchildren. Her sister-in-law Maimie Stewart, her sister-in-law Sandi Stewart, her sister-in-law Joyce Finley and husband Kenneth, her brother-in-law Ronnie Stewart and wife Elizabeth and numerous nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.
She was preceded in death by her husband Vernon Stewart, her parents Thomas and Thelma Gore and her brother Thomas Findley “Tommy” Gore.
The family will welcome friends and loved ones from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m. Wednesday, October 12, 2022, at C. T. Baker & Sons Funeral Home, 634 S Columbia Dr., West Columbia, Texas.
A Celebration of Joyce’s Life will be held at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, October 13, 2022, at the Brazoria First Assembly of God, 601 S. Market St., Brazoria, Texas 77422, with Pastor Jamie Hill officiating. Interment will follow in Brazoria Cemetery.
Pallbearers Wesley Stanford, Stacy Stewart, Jeremy Yearout, Zach Fink, Chais Yearout, Shane Stewart, J.P. Rachunek, David Lee Gregurek, and Colton Stanford, and Brandon Stewart.
Honorary Pallbearers: Kyle Stanford, Ethan and Liam Rachunek, Cayden Stewart, Bowen Fink, Damon McKnight, Cheston and Kazden Stewart, Avrik Crunk, Greysen and Silas Shepard.
The family requests in lieu of flowers please make a donation to your favorite charity.
