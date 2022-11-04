Gloria Mosqueda Cortez was called home to be with our Lord and Savior on October 30, 2022, surrounded by her family. She was born in Angleton, Texas, on October 12, 1946, to Salvador and Frances Herrera Mosqueda.
Her love for the outdoors started during childhood, where she grew up on the Carr Ranch in Angleton. There she enjoyed riding horses and helping her dad tend to the animals on the ranch. She loved spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren who were her pride and joy. She could always be found cheering them on at their sporting events, band concerts and dance recitals. In her spare time, she enjoyed gardening and tending to her flowers, she also loved sewing and was a very talented seamstress.
She went to work for Sears and Roebuck Company in 1977 , and retired from Sears after 32 years of service. Gloria had the most humble heart loving spirit and the biggest smile that could brighten anyone’s day. She was the most loving mother and grandmother and will be greatly missed.
She is preceded in death by her parents, her husband of 24 years, Mike Cortez, Jr. who passed away in July 1989; her brother, Tony Mosqueda, her nephew, Tony Mosqueda, Jr. and her niece, Joni Mosqueda.
Gloria is survived by her children, Mike Cortez and wife, Karen of Lake Jackson; Joe Cortez and wife, Brenda of Georgetown; and Liz Cancino and husband, Jose of Lake Jackson; eigh grandchildren, Ashley Bedell and husband, Will of League City; Jordan Cortez and Brooke of Leander; Emily Cancino of Lake Jackson; Chelsey McCarthy and husband, Michael of Hutto; Aaron Cortez of Cedar Park; Alyssa Goodrum and husband, Terry of Lake Jackson; Lesley Cancino of College Station; and Jase Cortez of Nashville, Tennessee; three great-granchildren, Tatum Goodrum, Kade Cortez and Brooks Bedell; her sister, Terry Bocanegra of Clute; brothers, Joe Mosqueda of Angleton; Frank Mosqueda and wife, Dora of Elgin; along with many nieces and nephews including Joanne Balderston of Clute who was like a daughter to her.
Visitation will be held Sunday, November 6, 2022, from 5:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. at Restwood Funeral Home. Funeral services will be held at 10:00 a . m . , Monday, November 7, 2022, at Restwood Funeral Home with burial following at Restwood Cemetery.
Serving as pallbearers will be her grandsons, Jordan Cortez, Aaron Cortez and Jase Cortez along with grandsons-in-law, Will Bedell, Michael McCarthy and Terry Goodrum.
