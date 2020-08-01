Ben Browning Hargis III
Ben Browning Hargis III died peacefully in his home in Angleton on July 30, 2020 at age 68 after a brief illness. Ben, who was born in Biloxi, Mississippi, had served his country in the Air Force for more than 20 years, achieving the rank of senior master sergeant. His service included tours of duty in Germany, Turkey and Honduras. After his military retirement, he taught math for many years at public schools in Brazosport and Angleton as well as at Brazosport College before retiring.
