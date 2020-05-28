Ronnie Mitchell Diggs
Homegoing Celebration for Ronnie Mitchell Diggs, 61, of Danciger will be 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, May 30, 2020 at St. Mary Cemetery, CR 524, Danciger, Texas. Pastor Lernette Patterson will be the officiating eulogist.
Visitation will be on Friday, May 29, 2020 from 4:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. at E. Viola & Son Funeral Home in West Columbia.
The complete obituary may be read, heartfelt condolences may be left and signing of the guest registry may be done by visiting our website at www.violafh.com
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.