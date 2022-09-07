Jerry Glen Bankhead Sr.
November 12, 1944 –
September 2, 2022
Jerry Glen Bankhead Sr., formerly of McGregor, was a loyal husband, daddy, papa, brother, and friend, who left this world peacefully Friday afternoon, September 2, 2022, at the age of 77, surrounded by his family. A visitation celebrating Jerry’s life will be 6:00 to 8:00 p.m. Friday, September 9, 2022, in the Chapel of Grace Gardens Funeral Home, 8220 Woodway Dr., Waco. The graveside service will be 10:00 a.m. Saturday, September 10, 2022, at Post Oak Cemetery near Oglesby, with Rev. Terry Johnston officiating. Military honors will be rendered by the United States Army.
On November 12, 1944, Jerry was born one of seventeen children of Otis and Blanche (Headrick) Bankhead.
Jerry was drafted into the U.S. Army in 1969, where he proudly served in Vietnam, recognized with an Army Commendation Medal, a National Service Defense Medal, and multiple ribbons for good conduct. In 1972, he was honorably discharged to care for his children.
Devoted to his family, Jerry married the love of his life Donna Kay, his “boss lady”, on August 12, 1978, celebrating 44 years of marriage last month. Together, they raised five children, son, Jerry Glen Bankhead Jr.; daughter, Angela Michel Bankhead; daughter, Sherry Lynn (Bankhead) Trent; daughter, Shay Lindsay (Bankhead) Knight; and granddaughter, Kayla Michel (Bankhead) Roenspie.
After his years of service, Jerry began his career as a truck driver for Burgess Marketing, then worked as a Carpenter for Brown & Root, where he also drove a van pool for various co-workers and friends. Later, he earned his Associates Degree and finished his career working as a Safety and Health professional for Conoco Phillips in Sweeny, where he retired in 2005.
Jerry was a family man first, happiest when surrounded by his wife, children, and grandchildren. He enjoyed the outdoors, spending weekends and summer vacations camping with his family, taking a road trip, or fishing with his dad, son, or grandsons. Saturdays were best spent watching college football from the comfort of his recliner, sitting on his porch listening to music, or playing fetch with his dog, Carly. He never met a stranger, having a nice conversation and making a friend everywhere he went.
“I want to thank the Lord for allowing me to walk on His earth for these years and giving me the family that he has, for I am so proud of each one of them.” - Jerry Bankhead Sr.
Jerry is preceded in death by parents, Otis and Blanche Bankhead; siblings, Kitty Magee, Margaret Compton, Bobby Jean Tagg, William Bankhead, Lawton Bankhead, Larry Bankhead, Gary Bankhead, and Linda Fulcher.
Survivors include wife, Donna (Love) Bankhead, formerly of McGregor; son, Jerry Bankhead Jr., wife Glenell (Hampton) Bankhead and granddaughters Samantha and Sarah, of Temple; daughter, Angela Bankhead, of McGregor; daughter, Sherry (Bankhead) Trent, husband Chris, granddaughter , Ellie and grandson , Jack, of Houston; daughter, Lindsay (Bankhead) Knight, husband Donnie, grandson Connor and granddaughter , Natalie, of Seabrook; granddaughter, Kayla (Bankhead) Roenspie, husband , Phillip and great-granddaughter , Piper, of Seabrook; grandson, Ty Blackstock and wife Conneley, of College Station. Surviving siblings include June Garner, Donna Ballard, Maybell Toten, Kenneth Bankhead, Ann Honea, Barbara Salazar, and Joyce Beadle. He is also survived by many extended family and friends.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggest the charity of your own choosing, for a memorial contribution.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.