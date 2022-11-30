Norma Ruth Hill Burwell
October 2,1934 –
November 27, 2022
Norma Ruth Hill Burwell passed peacefully from this world into the arms of her Lord and Savior, November 27, 2022, at the age of 88, in Angleton, Texas.
Norma was born October 2, 1934, in Reedsburg, Wisconsin, to William Hill and Vera St. John Hill. Norma had an older sister, Donna Hill Burwell, and a younger brother, Harley Richard Hill.
Norma met the love of her life, Don Burwell, at a young age. Their two families had been friends and maintained a close friendship even though they would move back and forth between Wisconsin and Texas. Don had joined the Marine Corps and came back to Texas to ask Norma to be his wife. The two were married on December 24, 1951, in Bay City, Texas.
Norma and Don had two children, Danny Richard Burwell, and Peggy Sue Burwell Patton. They ended up settling in Angleton to raise their family.
Norma was such a wonderful loving wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother and friend. She loved her family with all of her heart. She loved cooking and baking. Every occasion was made special by her tasty cooking. Holidays and birthdays were always special because she made it special. She also loved entertaining, traveling, sewing, crocheting, gardening, and playing the piano. Later in life, arthritis limited a lot of the things that brought her joy.
Norma was a member of Second Baptist Church in Angleton since 1974. She accepted Jesus Christ as her Savior at an early age. Her love and faith in the Lord was always strong. Her church family was so important to her. She met many life-long friends through her Sunday School class.
Norma eventually worked outside of the home by helping her husband run their auto repair service. She would later work for Adult Protective Services, a branch of the State Department of Health and Human Services. She worked there until her retirement in 1991.
Norma and Don loved traveling the United States in their motorhome. They traveled extensively with Harold and Alice Tyler, often traveling to Arkansas to see Wally and Jeanette Strother. They made some great memories in their travels. They also loved taking their grandchildren camping with them. They had a great time on their adventures. The grandchildren still talk about riding in grandpa’s little truck with grandma, grandpa, the 3 grandkids and Duffy their dog.
Norma is preceded in death by her parents; her stepfather, Eilert Gerdes; her husband, Don Burwell; her son, Danny Burwell; her sister, Donna Burwell; and her brother, Harley Hill.
She is survived by her daughter, Peggy Burwell Patton, and husband, Glenn, of Richwood, Texas; Grandchildren, Bryan Burwell, and wife, Melissa, of Sweeny, Texas; Bradley Tyler, and wife, Penny, of East Bernard, Texas; and Ashley Burwell Harrell, and husband, Josh, of Sweeny, Texas; Great-grandchildren, Briley and Madison Burwell of Sweeny, Texas; Easton and Kayson Tyler, of East Bernard, Texas; and Brantley Harrell of Sweeny, Texas. She is also survived by her daughter-in-law, Avis Burwell, of Angleton, Texas; brother-in-law, Mickey Burwell, and wife, Shirley, of Webster, Texas; Also, very special friends, Wally and Jeanette Strother, of Lake Jackson, Texas, special friend and caretaker, Lupe Quintanilla, of Angleton, Texas and numerous nieces and nephews.
The family would like to acknowledge the kindness extended by the doctors, nurses and staff at UTMB Angleton, Country Village rehab facility, IHP Home Health Care and HCT Hospice Care.
Visitation and services will be held at Palms Funeral Home, 2300 E. Mulberry, Angleton, Texas, on Wednesday, November 30, 2022. Family viewing at 9:00 a.m., public viewing at 10:00 a.m., and services directly following at 11:00 a.m. The service will be officiated by Pastor G. W. Strother. Burial will follow at Angleton Cemetery
Pallbearers will be Bryan Burwell, Bradley Tyler, Josh Harrell, Michael Burwell, Mark Tyler and Charles Tyler. Honorary pallbearers will be her great grandchildren, Easton Tyler, Kayson Tyler, Briley Burwell, Madison Burwell and Brantley Harrell.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.palmsfuneralhome.com
Arrangements by Palms Funeral Home ~ Angleton, Texas
