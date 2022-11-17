Raybourne Ricks “The Old Curmudgeon Rick Randell, DJ” Gupton
November 19, 1946 –
November 12, 2022
Raybourne Ricks Gupton, aged 75, passed away on November 12, 2022, due to complications from COPD. He was born at St. Joseph Hospital in Houston on November 19, 1946, to Theresa Charlyne Ricks Gupton and Marvin Aubrey Gupton. His childhood was spent in Waco, West Columbia, Ganado, Baytown, Houston and Beaumont, graduating from Forest Park High School in Beaumont in 1966. He attended Lee College, and graduated from the Career Academy of Broadcasters in Houston.
Hank, as he was called, became a disc jockey, and worked in the business for several years. Stations where he signed on as “Rick Randell” or “Randy Raven” included spots in Columbia and Prentiss, Mississippi; Victoria, Brady, and Port Arthur, Texas. He worked at the City of Baytown Community Building in his earlier days, and for several years at L. T. Harrison’s Exxon station on the corner of Alexander Drive and Texas Avenue. He moved from radio into security services, working in the petroleum refineries in the Baytown area. He served as a night watchman for the City of Anahuac.
He was a Baytown Lee Gander backer, holding season tickets from the mid-1960s, never willingly missing a game. He was a member of the Gander Booster Club for several years.
Organizations to which he belonged through his life included the Boy Scouts, the Eagles, the Jaycees, the Baytown Community Chorus, and 3rd and 4th Degrees, Knights of Columbus. He served a short stint in the U.S. Air Force before a medical discharge. Beginning his church life as a Baptist, he served as song leader and youth leader, later migrating to the Roman Catholic faith, where he served as a lector, Eucharistic minister, and in the choir.
He was a featured writer for Hometown Journey Magazine, with the byline, “The Old Curmudgeon.” His reminiscences and humorous blatherings delighted his readers for over 10 years.
He is survived by his wife of 37 years, A. Lynette Parsons, and his sister, Angie Kyle Gupton Middleton, a host of Gupton and Ricks kinfolk, and several close friends, most especially, his grandchildren-in-spirit, Meghan Star Thomas and Rosario Everett. His parents and brother-in-law, Jack Wesley Middleton pre-deceased him.
A private graveside service will be held for the family. Honorary pallbearers are friends and kinfolk Ken Green, Tracy Gupton, and Arthur Davis, as well as his favorite helpers: Elizabeth Lewis and Doris Haskin Stanton; and young friends Diego Mares, Meghan Thomas and Rosario Everett. Many many thanks go to the staff of Harbor Hospice, who made his final days so comfortable. Services are under the direction of Earthman/Dignity Funeral Home in Baytown.
