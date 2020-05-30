Robert McCardell Carhart
August 9, 1949 –
May 22, 2020
Robert McCardell Carhart, age 70, died in Hot Springs, Arkansas on May 22, 2020. Bob was born on August 9, 1949 in Dallas Texas to Frances Tull Carhart and Isaac Whitfield Carhart.
He graduated from Brazosport High School, Freeport, Texas. He had a golf scholarship to Houston Baptist College and later attended Texas State University in San Marcus, Texas. His long career with Consolidated Electrical Distributors moved him from Houston, Texas to Hot Springs, Arkansas.
Bob always enjoyed interacting with people. Golf was always a very important part of Bob’s life both as a sport as well as social camaraderie with his golfing friends.
He is survived by a brother and sister-in-law, Whitfield and Mary Carhart, of Vashon, WA.; a niece and nephews, Tom, Mark, and Frances Carhart; and ten grand-nieces and grand-nephews.
He especially enjoyed sharing the same birth date with his grand-nephew, Timothy Finan.
Gross Funeral Home is in charge of cremation arrangements. A memorial event will be held at a later date. Memorials can be made to The Genesis Cancer Center 1455 Higdon Ferry Rd. Suite B, Hot Springs, AR 71913.
