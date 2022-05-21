T he H onorable J ames R ay “J. R ay ” G ayle , III
October 29, 1937 –
May 18, 2022
The Honorable James Ray (J. Ray) Gayle, III was born in Houston, Texas , on October 29, 1937, to James Ray (Ray) Gayle, Jr. and Lavenia Brewer Gayle and went to the Lord on May 18, 2022, in Angleton, Texas.
J. Ray was a 1956 graduate of Angleton High School where he was a member of the Wildcat basketball, baseball, and track team. J. Ray attended the University of Texas where he earned a B.B.A. from the University of Texas , in 1960, majoring in accounting, and subsequently graduated from the University of Texas Law School in 1966 with a Bachelor of Laws degree. While attending The University of Texas, J. Ray lettered as a pole vaulter on the Longhorn track and field team and placed 3rd his senior year in the Southwest Conference Track Meet. J. Ray was a proud member of the Longhorn Letterman’s Association and the Angleton Wildcat Athletic Hall of Fame.
J. Ray served in the United States Navy and in the Navy Reserves, attaining the rank of Lieutenant. He is a graduate of Naval Officer Candidate School and was accepted for Naval Flight School prior to release from active duty. J. Ray proudly served in the United States Navy on the aircraft carrier U.S.S. Midway. J. Ray received an honorable discharge in 1968.
J. Ray entered the practice of law in 1966 as a felony prosecutor with the Midland County District Attorney’s office, and for several years thereafter worked as a trial attorney in private practice in Texarkana and in Angleton. In 1973, J. Ray was appointed as first Judge of the County Court at Law No. 1 of Brazoria County, Texas, a position in which he served for five years. In 1978, he was elected as Judge of the 239th District Court of Brazoria County, Texas. He was re-elected to five successive terms serving 24 years as a District Judge, and on his retirement from that post in 2003, he assumed Senior Judge status for the State of Texas. J. Ray was a member of the State Bar of Texas, the Brazoria County Bar Association, and the Texas Bar Foundation.
J. Ray was a pillar of the community. He was a life-long member of the First Presbyterian Church of Angleton where he served as an Elder and a Trustee. J. Ray was a past president of the Angleton Lions Club and Angleton High School Booster Club. He coached both little league and Babe Ruth baseball. He was also a member of the Angleton Chamber of Commerce and during annual Flag Day ceremonies he would recite, by memory, the poem “Old Glory Speaks.” In 2018, J. Ray was awarded the Golden Eagle Award by the Bay Area Council Boy Scout for outstanding civic service to adults and youth in the Angleton/Brazoria County community. In 2022, J. Ray received the Community Champion Award for his years of dedication to the Angleton Community. In addition, J. Ray was an ardent Texas Longhorn and Angleton Wildcat “super fan.”
In his later years, J. Ray played second base and shortstop for Senior Slowpitch Softball team sponsored by a Houston car dealership and traveled with the team to nation-wide tournaments
J. Ray was married to his loving wife, Nancy Nelson Gayle, for 58 years and had two children and 6 grandchildren. J. Ray was a loving father and grandfather. J. Ray was known by his grandchildren as simply “J. Ray” and was their biggest fan regardless of what they pursued. J. Ray’s only rule when he watched the grandchildren was that “there were no rules.”
J. Ray is survived by his wife, Nancy Nelson Gayle. He is also survived by his children, Shannon Lea Sebesta and husband, Patrick, of Angleton; and son, James Ray (Chip) Gayle IV and his wife, Parrish, of Angleton; and grandchildren, Patrick Sebesta II and wife, Keri, of Decatur, Alabama, William Sebesta, of Angleton, Christopher Sebesta, of Dallas, Annabelle Sebesta, of Austin, John Sebesta, of Angleton, and Jessica Gayle, of Angleton.
J. Ray is also survived by his sister, Janice Gayle, of West Columbia; her son, and his only nephew, Johnny Braniff, Jr. and wife, Melissa of Houston; his uncle, Robert Moore Gayle, of Dallas; cousin, Duke Gayle and wife, Vicki, of Early; cousin, Jerikay Gayle and husband, Don Birkner, of Tacoma, Washington; cousin, Sharon Gayle Paxton and husband, Steve, of Plano; cousin, Gary “Boo” Gayle and wife, Denise, of Cisco; aunt, Rozann Hassell, of Fort Worth; cousin, Victoria Miller, of Midland; cousin, Jane Ann Martin, of Arlington; cousin, Pete and wife, Carol Hargett, of Conroe; cousin, Liz and Ralph Latimer, of Brenham; the Bass; Bradford; and Phillips families; along with numerous other extended family members.
J. Ray was preceded in death by his parents, Ray and Lavenia Gayle; his in-laws, W.T. “Dub” Nelson and his wife, Daisy Fern; brother-in-law, Don Tankersley; aunt, Lonene and husband, Roy Miller, of Midland; uncle, Jeff Hassel, of Fort Worth; cousin, Nick Miller, of Midland; and sister-in-law, Nelda Nelson, of Childress.
Funeral Services will be held on Friday, May 27, 2022 , at 2:00 p.m. at the First Presbyterian Church in Angleton, Michael Gable and Preston Weatherly officiating. Interment will follow at the Angleton Cemetery.
Pallbearers will be Patrick Sebesta II, William Sebesta, Christopher Sebesta, John Sebesta, Johnny Braniff, Jr., Tyler Marvel, Trey Aaron, Len Valka, and Ramiro Penaloza. Annabelle Sebesta and Jessica Gayle will serve as casket escorts.
Honorary pallbearers are Jim Hamrick, Jim Bradford, Patrick Fuchs, John Gilbert, Dale Pitts, Earl “Doc” Osborne, Michael Bailey, William and Reginald Brown, Tom Muecke, Glenn Hill, Brian Blaha, George Ruth Sr, Waverly Jefferson, Clarence Sasser, Gordon Smith, Joe King, Charles Wagner, John Blankenship, and the past and present Brazoria County judiciary and law enforcement.
J. Ray was blessed to have lifelong high school classmates and navy friends that he cherished as companions his entire life. The class of ’56 guys were J. Ray, Dr. Parry Lauzon, Joe Munson, Dale Runkel, Larry Stephens (deceased), Herbert Taylor, and Rufus Vega. His naval companions were Judge Ed Miller, Lee Rhodes, Jr., Al Ryan, and Bruce Nyman.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to one of the following: First Presbyterian Church of Angleton, Angleton Animal Shelter, SPCA of Brazoria County, the Boy Scouts of America, Brazoria County Historical Museum, and/or any Veteran’s association in the memory of J. Ray Gayle, III.
GO WILDCATS
HOOK ‘EM HORNS
