Clayton Rufus Harvey, 64 of West Columbia, Texas, went to be with the man upstairs on Sunday, August 7, 2022, in Brazoria County. Clayton was born on April 19, 1958, in West Columbia, Texas, to Helen Macik Hipp and the late Donald Wayne Harvey, Sr.
He grew up in West Columbia, Texas, and graduated from Columbia High School in 1976. Clayton enjoyed fishing in the dark on Lake Roads in East Columba especially after a good rain. He was a diehard Dallas Cowboys fan. Clayton spent half of his life in Needville, Texas. When he wasn’t roofing, he enjoyed spending time having a cold one with friends at City Club, Cotton Patch, or Stardust. He was employed by Rex Mechanical for over 20 years. Clayton supported his daughters throughout the years as their sideline coach, cheerleader and referee. Clayton returned to West Columbia where he retired and could be found spending time with family, friends, and neighbors. He liked to garden, extreme decorate for holidays, and play jokes on the kids.
Clayton is preceded in death by his parents, Helen Macik Hipp and Donald Wayne Harvey, Sr.; and his brother, Donald Wayne Harvey, Jr.; as well as numerous aunts, uncles, cousins, and friends.
Clayton is survived by daughters, Candace Harvey Conner and fiancé, A.J. Davey, and Crystal Harvey Bautista and husband, Bobby; grandsons, Braxton Garcia, Cameron, Ashton, and Slaed Conner; his brothers, David Harvey and wife, Ann, Steve Hipp; and sister, Sheila Dorsey and husband, Shay; plus, numerous nieces, nephews, extended family members and friends.
The family would like to give a heartfelt thank you to his neighbors on S. Mattson St.
The family will have a celebration of life for Clayton to be held at C.T. Baker & Sons Funeral Home, 634 S. Columbia Dr., West Columbia, Texas 77486 at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, August 26, 2022.
In lieu of flowers the family ask to make a donation at the charity of your choice in his memory.
