Gaylynn Williams Benn
September 12, 1957 –
November 5, 2022
Gaylynn Williams Benn, age 65, of Lake Jackson, Texas passed peacefully into the arms of Jesus on November 5, 2022. She was born on September 12, 1957, to Cecil and Cemonia Williams in Freeport, Texas. She graduated from Columbia High School in 1976, where she met the love of her life, Greg Benn. Following high school, Gaylynn attended Stephen F. Austin University, and she graduated in 1979, with a Bachelor of Science degree in Education. Upon graduating, she taught remedial reading classes at Charlie Brown Intermediate School before beginning her most cherished career as a mother and homemaker.
Gaylynn was preceded in death by her mother, Cemonia Williams, father, Cecil Williams, and brother-in-law, Carl Dorman.
Gaylynn is survived by her husband, Greg of Lake Jackson; son, Derek and wife Katie of Santa Fe, Texas; daughter, Courtney and husband Shelby of Lake Jackson, Texas; four grandchildren, Colby Vernor, Aaron Benn, Connor Vernor, and Aubrey Benn; sister, Phyllis Dorman of Temple, Texas; nieces Allison D’Alfonso of Austin, Texas and Andrea Depue of Temple, Texas; numerous cousins and friends.
Gaylynn accepted Jesus as her Lord and Savior at a young age, and loved to serve Him through her church home, First Baptist, Brazoria, where she taught a New Reader’s Sunday School class to adults for over two decades. She also loved reading the Word of God and clung to it even after the onset of her illness.
Gaylynn believed wholeheartedly that her children were her biggest investment, and she poured her life into raising Derek and Courtney and pointing them to know the Lord. She cheerfully maintained a loving home, and her children rise up and call her blessed.
The family wishes to express their deepest thanks to Veronica Billigran and Estella Ortega who lovingly cared for Gaylynn during her last years, as well as Ann Nesbitt, Brenda Johnson, and the staff of A Med Community Hospice. Also, the family extends gratitude to friends and family for all the prayers and kind expressions of sympathy.
Visitation will be on Friday, November 11, 2022, at 10:00 a.m. at First Baptist Church, Brazoria, Texas. A celebration of life will immediately follow at 11:00 a.m. with Bro. John Elkins officiating. Her final resting place will be at Restwood Cemetery in Lake Jackson.
Pallbearers are Shelby Vernor, Derek Benn, Robert D’Alfonso, Landon Depue, Thomas Edgar, and Dave Penrod.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to the Missions Fund at First Baptist Church, Brazoria.
