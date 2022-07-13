Cecil Edward Williams, age 93, passed peacefully into the arms of Jesus on July 10, 2022, in Temple, Texas. He was born on April 5, 1929, to Jewel and Vera Williams, in Texarkana, Arkansas. He was a long-time resident of Lake Jackson, Texas, and an active member of Willow Church. Cecil loved the Lord his God and sought to serve Him with his life.
Cecil was preceded in death by his beloved wife, Cemonia; father, Jewel Williams; mother, Vera Williams Hedge; step-father, Chester Hedge; sister Norma Decker, and son-in-law, Carl Dorman.
Cecil is survived by his daughter, Phyllis Dorman, of Temple, Texas; daughter, Gaylynn Benn and husband, Greg, of Lake Jackson, Texas; four grandchildren, Allison D’Alfonso (Robert), of Austin, Texas, Derek Benn (Katie), of Santa Fe, Texas, Andrea Depue (Landon), of Belton, Texas, and Courtney Vernor (Shelby), of Lake Jackson, Texas; and nine great-grandchildren. He is also survived by siblings, Ann Upchurch, Tommy Hedge (Pam), and Euell Hedge (Barbara); as well as numerous nieces, nephews, and friends.
Cecil retired from DOW Chemical after working there for 38 years. He served as Fire Marshall for the city of Lake Jackson in the late 1950s. Cecil was ordained as a deacon at First Baptist Church, Brazoria, where he also served in many roles. One of his greatest joys in life was spending time with his beloved wife of 64 years, Cemonia, and his children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren.
Visitation will be on July 14, 2022, at 10:00 a.m. at Stroud Funeral Home, Clute, Texas. A Celebration of Life will immediately follow at 11:00 a.m. His final resting place will be at Restwood Cemetery in Clute, Texas.
Pallbearers are Derek Benn, Greg Benn, Robert D’Alfonso, Bill Decker, Landon Depue, and Shelby Vernor.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to Willow Church or Gideons International.
