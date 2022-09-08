Jesse Higgins, 78, of Angleton, peacefully departed this life on Thursday, September 1, 2022, at his residence surrounded by his family.
Visitation will be held Friday, September 9, 2022, from 2:00 until 7:00 p.m. at Gardner’s Funeral Home 507 W. Orange St., Angleton, Texas. A Celebration of his Life will take place on Saturday, September 10, 2022, at 11:00 a.m., at Greater Handy Chapel AME Church, 418 T.J. Wright St., Angleton, Texas, with Reverend Benjamin Emanuel/Officiating/Eulogist.
On August 17, 1944, Jesse was born to Ronald and Rosie Bell Higgins, in the Greenhill Community. He was the third oldest of five boys. Jesse accepted Christ at a young age and attended Greenhill AME Church. Later in life by Christian experience Jesse rededicated his life under the leadership of Reverend Benjamin Emanuel.
Jesse was a military child, traveling from state to state with his parents, however; he attended Charlie Brown School system and graduated from Marshall High School. Over the years, Jesse was a hard working employee for Coke Cola Bottling Company, the county of Brazoria, the Angleton Police Department-school crossing guard, Garbage collector, and other odd jobs. Jesse was a man who laughed, with few words, and no complaints - but always, “Mighty Fine-Mighty Fine.”
Jesse was preceded in death by his parents, Ronald and Rosie Bell Higgins, his parental and maternal grandparents, his brothers Roland and Roscoe Higgins.
Final and Most Sacred Arrangements Entrusted To: Gardner’s Funeral Home in Angleton, Texas (979) 849-6379. Online condolences may be sent to the family at gardnerfuneralhome.net.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.