Lois Lorraine Tidwell

Lois Tidwell transitioned to her new life in Heaven, November 11, 2022.
She was born June 18, 1919, in Cedar Rapids, Iowa, to Lloyd & Ruth Plummer. She was a long time Brazoria County and Jones Creek resident.
She was married to the love of her life, William (Bill) Tidwell for 74 years before his passing in 2014. She was a treasure to her children, grandchildren and great grandchildren and she loved them all dearly.
She was one of, if not the longest working volunteer, in the auxiliary at Brazosport/St. Luke’s hospital serving as President of the hospital auxiliary and working in the gift shop and at the main information desk for over 44 years.
She is survived by her daughter, Sandra Shaw; son, William Tidwell, Jr. and wife Susie; Brother ,Gene Klingaman and wife Lennie; Grandchildren, Michael Rasmussen, wife Wendy, Frisco, Kimberly Baize, Stamford, Shane Tidwell, Lufkin, Cold Tidwell, wife Laura of Lake Jackson, James Tidwell, wife Almayra, of Baytown, Blake Shaw, wife Jennifer of Victoria, Jason Shaw, wife Jennefer of Austin and Brad Shaw, Cypress. Marc Barrera, wife Lari, Robstown, Vanessa Lee, Husband Brian, Dallas. Great-Grandchildren, include Emma Rasmussen, Shaw Rasmussen, Houston Koenig, Stetson Koenig, Cash Koenig, Jack Tidwell, Kason Tidwell, Harper Tidwell, Emery Tidwell, Tori Shaw, Connor Shaw, Dylan Shaw, Katelyn Shaw, Brittney Rogers, Ian Shaw, Aqua Leisure, Drew Hudson, Cyan Lee, Malakhi Barrera, Cayden Barrera and Shelby Barrera and one Great Great Grandchild, Braxton Wayne Shaw. Also, precious friend Gina Zavala.
She is preceded in death by her Parents, 3 sisters, 4 brothers and son-in-law, Wayne Shaw.
She was cherished and loved by everyone who knew her and her presence will be certainly missed.
Thank you to the Assisted Living Staff at Carriage Inn who took great care of her and became close to her and her family.
Pall Bearers will be her Grandchildren, Michael Rasmussen, Kimberly Baize, Shane Tidwell, Colt Tidwell and James Tidwell, Her Great Grandson, Shaw Rasmussen.
Services will be at the Gulf Prairie Presbyterian Church in Jones Creek on Friday, November 18, 2022. Visitation will be at 11:00 a.m. with the service immediately following at 12:00 p.m. Burial will be private.
Rest in Peace, our Precious Mom, until we meet again.
